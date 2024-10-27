The Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins were two of the worst teams in MLB during the 2024 season. As they look to rewrite their franchise’s narrative, both teams have their eyes on the same managerial candidate.

Craig Albernaz has become a serious person of interest in both job hunt’s, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Albernaz joined the Cleveland Guardians as their bullpen coach prior to the 2024 season.

He had previously served as the bullpen and catching coach for the San Francisco Giants. Albernaz has experience as a manager at the minor league level from 2017-2018. After leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to the Midwest League championship, he was named the 2018 Midwest League Manager of the Year.

Clearly a well respected coach in MLB circles, Albernaz may now get an opportunity to lead a major league franchise. He may not be a household name, but the Marlins and White Sox like what they see.

The Marlins saw Skip Schumaker step down from his role after a 62-100 campaign. He is one of the more heralded managers available for him. However, Miami’s decision to focus on the future meant Schumaker didn’t want to stick around.

The White Sox fired manager Pedro Grifol in his second year with the team. The team held just a 28-89 record under him and a 89-190 record overall through Grifol’s tenure. Chicago turned to Grady Sizemore in the interim, and will consider him for the full-time role.

But so will be Craig Albernaz. Both jobs are going to be hard sells for experienced managers, as each side is in the midst of a rebuild. However, for a manager looking to make a name for himself, perhaps a reclamation project in Chicago and Miami will do the trick.

The White Sox and Marlins know they can’t afford to get their next managerial hire wrong. Albernaz will be one of the names atop both team’s list.