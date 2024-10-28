The Miami Marlins had a miserable 2024 season, leading to a managerial change. Skip Schumaker and the franchise parted ways just one year after he led the team to the postseason. The Marlins then cleared house, sending many coaches and operations staff packing. Now, Craig Mish of The Miami Herald is reporting that Will Venable and Craig Albernaz are the finalists for the manager role.

“The Miami Marlins are down to two finalists for their new Manager. Cleveland Guardians bench coach Craig Albernaz and Texas Rangers Associate Manager Will Venable,” Mish reported.

Venable is also connected to the Chicago White Sox opening. After a few years with the Red Sox and two years under Bruce Bochy, he is seen as a rising star in the coaching ranks. He has turned down other roles before, so if he stays in Texas do not be surprised.

Albernaz just finished his first season with the Guardians. He was previously with the San Francisco Giants as a bullpen and catcher coach for four seasons. His minor-league experience includes a one-year stint as manager of the Hudson Valley Renegades.

The White Sox and the Marlins are the only openings, so they don't have to move quickly on their favorite target. If one of these options gets the Miami job, don't be surprised if the other one goes to Chicago.

What is the future of the Marlins?

Derek Jeter is a hero in New York but is a zero in Miami. His run as the CEO of the organization was poor and saw the beginning of a rebuild they are still in. As Giancarlo Staton plays in the World Series with Jeter on the pregame show, Marlins fans are reminded of that every day. Now the new ownership is putting their stamp on the franchise.

The team fired coaches and staff members at the end of the season. They are now starting to fill the roles piece by piece. Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports that Joe Migliaccio will be the director of hitting. He will oversee the hitting instruction at all levels and a new hitting coach will be hired.

While this season was a disaster for the Marlins, they got plenty of prospects at the trade deadline to build around. Chief among them is Conor Norby, who broke into the MLB lineup after he was traded there mid-season. The franchise must develop these players while also hiring the right coaches around them to power back into contention.