Despite not always having the most talented rosters in the league, the Cleveland Guardians always seem to find a way to field a competitive team that is able to make some noise in the playoffs. The common denominator over this recent stretch has been manager Terry Francona, who has now spent the last ten seasons managing Cleveland.

The Guardians haven’t won a World Series during Francona’s time in charge, but they came very close to doing so in 2016, losing in seven games to the Chicago Cubs. Francona has also led Cleveland to the playoffs in six of his ten seasons, and seems to do a great job at getting the best out of his players. Francona opened up on his time with the team, and offered a humble take on his stint that has largely been considered a success.

Via Hayden Grove:

“Terry Francona on being in Cleveland for 10 years: ‘I came here for the right reasons and it was for people. I get probably too much credit for some things that happen here. I think there are so many people in place that certainly make me better.'”

Francona has never been one to flaunt his success, and he continues to follow that policy here. He certainly isn’t the only person who is responsible for the success he has experienced during his time in Cleveland, but he certainly has done his fair share of the work. With ten seasons already in the books, Francona will look to finally get the Guardians back to the World Series, and if he can pull that off, maybe he will drop his humble act for once.