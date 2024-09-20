ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Ben Lively will take the mound for the Guardians in game one of their series finale with the Cardinals on Friday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Guardians-Cardinals Projected Starters

Ben Lively vs. Kyle Gibson

Ben Lively (12-9) with a 3.87 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP

Last Start: Ben Lively allowed four hits and a walk over five-plus shutout innings Sunday, striking out two and earning a win over the Rays.

2024 Road Splits: Ben Lively has had his fair share of ups and downs with a 4-7 record, 4.08 ERA, and 1.25 WHIP.

Kyle Gibson (8-7) with a 4.11 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Kyle Gibson took the loss Saturday, giving up five runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings as the Cardinals were downed 7-2 by the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

2024 Home Splits: Kyle Gibson has drastically worse at home than on the road where he is 2-4 with a 4.78 ERA and 1.59 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Cardinals Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -104

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Cardinals

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Midwest, MLB Extra Innings

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cleveland Guardians are poised to continue their strong season with a road victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. Despite the Cardinals' recent success, the Guardians hold a significant edge in both pitching and overall team performance.

Ben Lively (12-9, 3.87 ERA) takes the mound for Cleveland, coming off a solid season where he's demonstrated consistency and the ability to keep his team in games. Lively's strikeout potential (112 Ks) gives him an edge over the Cardinals' lineup, which has struggled at times this season.

On the other side, Kyle Gibson (8-7, 4.11 ERA) starts for St. Louis. While Gibson has been serviceable, his higher ERA and tendency to allow more baserunners could prove problematic against a Guardians offense that's been more productive throughout the season.

The Guardians' 88-65 record speaks volumes about their overall team strength compared to the Cardinals' 77-75 mark. Cleveland's superior road performance (33-42 away record for St. Louis) further tilts the scales in their favor.

Additionally, the Guardians' playoff push provides extra motivation, while the Cardinals are essentially out of contention. This mental edge could be crucial in a close game.

While anything can happen in baseball, the combination of Lively's solid pitching, Cleveland's stronger overall performance, and their playoff aspirations make them the likely victors in this cross-league matchup. Expect the Guardians to capitalize on Gibson's vulnerabilities and secure an important road win as they continue their march toward the postseason.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The St. Louis Cardinals are poised to continue their recent momentum as they host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, with veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson taking the mound. Despite a challenging season overall, the Cardinals have shown signs of life lately, winning their last three games and looking to build on that success.

Gibson, while not having a stellar season, has demonstrated his ability to pitch deep into games and give his team a chance to win. In his last outing, he pitched six solid innings, allowing just one earned run. His experience and ability to navigate through tough situations will be crucial against a Guardians lineup that can be inconsistent.

The Cardinals' offense has been heating up, with players like Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt finding their groove. Their recent performance suggests they're capable of providing run support for Gibson, which could be the difference-maker in this matchup.

On the other side, Ben Lively, while having a decent season, has been less consistent than Gibson. The Cardinals' hitters, particularly their veterans, have the experience to capitalize on any mistakes Lively might make.

Home-field advantage will also play a significant role. The Cardinals have a better record at Busch Stadium (42-35) compared to their road performance. The familiar surroundings and supportive crowd could give them the edge they need to secure a victory.

While baseball is unpredictable, the combination of Gibson's experience, the Cardinals' recent offensive surge, and home-field advantage make them the likely victors in this cross-league matchup.

Final Guardians-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing interleague matchup, the St. Louis Cardinals host the Cleveland Guardians in what promises to be a closely contested game. While the Guardians have had a stronger overall season, the Cardinals' recent success and home-field advantage could prove decisive. Kyle Gibson's experience might give him a slight edge over Ben Lively, but both pitchers are capable of delivering solid performances. The key to this game will likely be offensive production. If the Cardinals' bats stay hot, they could edge out a win. However, the Guardians' playoff aspirations might provide extra motivation. Ultimately, this game could go either way, but a narrow victory for the home team Cardinals seems as the likely outcome.

Final Guardians-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: St. Louis Cardinals ML (-112), Under 8.5 (-115)