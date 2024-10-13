ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees square off as the final two teams standing in the American League! Check out our ALCS odds series as we hand out a Guardians-Yankees prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Guardians-Yankees Game 1 Projected Starters

Alex Cobb vs. Carlos Rodon

Alex Cobb (2-1) with a 2.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 16.1 innings pitched, 10K/3BB, .241 oBA

Last Start: at Detroit Tigers ALDS: 3 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 1 start, 4.2 innings pitched, 9 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout

Carlos Rodon (16-9) with a 3.96 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 175 innings pitched, 195K/57K, .235 oBA

Last Start: vs. Kansas City Royals ALDS: 3.2 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 14 starts, 3.11 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 81 innings pitched, 91K/27BB, .204 oBA

Here are the Guardians-Yankees ALCS Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ALCS Odds: Guardians-Yankees Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +136

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Yankees Game 1

Time: 7:38 PM ET/4:38 PM PT

TV: TruTV, TBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians threw the ball well against the Tigers in the ALDS. They allowed 13 runs in five games, and that is not all that surprising. Cleveland finished the regular season with the best bullpen in the MLB. Emmanuel Clase is a massive part of that. He did give up the home run to lose game game two, but do not expect that to be a regular occurrence. If the Guardians can get the ball to their bullpen with a lead, they are going to win this game.

Alex Cobb will take the mound for the Guardians for game one. He went three innings against the Tigers in the ALDS, and was pulled after 41 pitches. That is not a huge shock as he was returning from an injury. However, Cobb does need to go more than three innings in this game. As mentioned, the Guardians have a great bullpen, so if Cobb can go four or five strong innings, the bullpen will clean up the rest.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees pitched lights out against the Royals in the ALDS. Their bullpen was just as good as the Guardians, so this seems like it will be a pitching dominated series. In the ALDS, the Yankees allowed 10 runs in four games. Their bullpen allowed just three of those runs. The Yankees have a solid closer in Luke Weaver, a great setup man in Clay Holmes, and their mid relief is good, as well. If New York has the lead late, they are going to win this game.

Carlos Rodon will start game one for the Yankees, and he struggled in his first postseason start. Rodon came out of the gates hot, but it seemed he came in too hot too fast. By the time the fourth innings rolled around, Rodon looked a little flat. He needs to pace himself in this game. He is capable of going six or seven innings, but he has to stay locked in. If Rodon can do that and shut down the Guardians lineup, the Yankees will win this game.

Final Guardians-Yankees Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to which team can get to the starter. I think the Yankees lineup is better, and I think they will put up a few runs on Alex Cobb. I will take the Yankees to win game one of the ALCS straight up.

Final Guardians-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-162)