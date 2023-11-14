The St. John's Red Storm got "run out of the gym" by Michigan on a night the Wolverines were without their top coach.

The Michigan basketball team came into Madison Square Garden Monday on a two-game winning streak, going up against the coach that beat them in the 2013 NCAA Basketball Tournament final, Rick Pitino.

The 71-year-old Pitino signed a six-year deal to coach the Red Storm back in March of this year, and has since focused on turning around a once dominant program. The former Louisville coach prowled the sidelines against Phil Martelli of the Wolverines, who is filling in for Juwan Howard after Howard's recent heart surgery.

Howard and the Wolverines landed a monster recruiting coup recently. Pitino penned a letter to St. John's basketball fans prior to Monday's matchup about the feeling of coaching in front of his home town fans.

Pitino, St. John's Dominated By Wolverines

Michigan basketball jumped out to a 48-38 halftime lead at Madison Square Garden and never looked back Monday, spoiling Pitino's homecoming in front of the Garden faithful.

Michigan basketball players donned ‘Michigan Vs. Everybody' warmups in reference to the recent Jim Harbaugh Michigan football suspension news.

A three-pointer from Terrance Williams of Michigan basketball made it a 74-48 score in the second half, prompting announcer Gus Johnson to unleash a savage take on St. John's and Pitino.

“They're getting run out of their own gym,” Johnson, a Detroit native, said.

Dug McDaniel and Nimari Burnett led Michigan basketball with 26 and 21 points, respectively.

Prior to the game, St. John's basketball guard Daniss Jenkins was optimistic and excited considering the venue and opponent.

“It’s going to be a good day today” –@Djenkinss5 Pre-game shootaround ✅ pic.twitter.com/3BX5x07DZe — St. John's Men’s Basketball (@StJohnsBBall) November 13, 2023

Jenkins scored 10 points to go with three rebounds and two assists on the evening. Forward Joel Soriano had 15 points and nine rebounds for Pitino's Red Storm, who will take on North Texas basketball next at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Jenkins, listed as a top impact transfer in the Big East by On3.com, previously had seven points and eight assists vs. Stony Brook prior to Monday night's game.