Actress Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her love life on the Call Her Daddy podcast this week, sharing details about her past relationships. She also revealed that a young Leonardo DiCaprio once tried to hook up with her, according to InStyle.

In the podcast interview, Paltrow talked about her dating history, including her past relationships with actors Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck. When asked about rumors of a fling with DiCaprio, Paltrow denied the rumors, saying that although he tried to hook up with her, she rejected him.

“Nope, never made out with Leo,” Paltrow said. “He tried back in the day. But he was already like, you know, he was very loose with the goods from when he was 19.”

the youngs Leonardo DiCaprio and Gwyneth Paltrow in 1994 appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/4zPKxY1Xi9 — harriet specter (@paltrowrafferty) July 14, 2020

Although Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t provide a specific timeframe, she revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio made a move on her when they were both much younger. Paparazzi spotted the two together in 1994 at the 65th Annual National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Awards in New York City. At the time, Paltrow was 21 years old, while DiCaprio was just 19 – the same age that Paltrow references in the interview.

Paltrow also talked about her relationship with Pitt, calling it a “major, major love at first sight” connection. She reminisced about the night the actor proposed to her back in 1996, saying that they were on the balcony of a house they were renting in Argentina when he popped the question.

“I wish I remembered exactly what he said, but he proposed, it was fantastic, I was thrilled,” Paltrow recalled. “We had talked about it, but I was surprised in the moment, I remember that. I must have been 24.”

Producer Brad Falchuk is now married to Paltrow, while DiCaprio, who was last linked to model Gigi Hadid, is currently single. Although Hadid and DiCaprio were at the same Met Gala after-party on Monday night, a source clarified to TMZ that they did not leave together.

It seems that Paltrow’s rejection did not have any lasting effect on DiCaprio’s love life, as he has gone on to become one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors.