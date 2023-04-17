Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio addressed rumors that he might be leaving the team after the upcoming NFL Draft, and he vehemently shut them down, while comparing himself to Leonardo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

“Quite frankly, I’m almost embarrassed I have to,” Nick Caserio said, via Yates of ESPN. “I feel sort of like Leonardo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street. I’m not leaving. There’s never really been any substantive discussions of the sort.”

There have been some rumors and speculation that he would leave the Texans to return to the New England Patriots. This is a flat-out denial that he would leave after the NFL Draft.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Caserio has a lot of history with the Patriots, so it makes sense that people were connecting the dots for a potential return to the team. He was hired in 2001, and stayed with the organization through the 2020 season. After that, the Texans hired him as general manager.

The Texans are starting with a new coach in DeMeco Ryans this upcoming season, and it is widely-expected that the Texans will take a quarterback with the second pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Players like Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are in play. It would make sense for Caserio to stick around for what looks like the beginning of something new.

It will be interesting to see the direction that the Texans go with the second pick. The decision could be made for them as a result of the Panthers’ selection at number one overall.