Who doesn’t love a good game of F, Marry, Kill? We all love to pepper in the occasional hypothetical celebrities for this classy conundrum of a quiz, but for Gwyneth Paltrow, it doesn’t have to be hypotheticals. The Oscar-winning actress and lifestyle guru of Goop fame also boasts some pretty famous exes — including Ben Affleck, Brad Pitt and Chris Martin. On the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, host Alex Cooper couldn’t resist asking Paltrow where each would rank in a game of F, Marry, Kill.

After already explaining that meeting Pitt on the set of David Fincher’s Seven was “like major, major love at first sight,” and later elaborating that in bed “Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time,” it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that she chose to F Brad Pitt.

As for who she’d marry, Paltrow went the classy route of saying she’d remarry Chris Martin and “do that all again” since “he gave me my two children, who are the loves of my life.”

So that leaves… Ben Affleck as the famous ex she would kill. “Ben, yeah, bless him,” Paltrow mustered. She did say that Brad and Ben “were both good kissers” and that Ben in bed “was, like, technically excellent,” before remembering that her daughter Apple was listening to this recording and embarrassment set in.

No word from Ben Affleck yet on what it felt like to be Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Kill,” and whether being referred to as “technically excellent” in bed is a backhanded compliment. Hopefully neither comment let the air out of his Jordans, technically speaking.