Haley and Hanna Cavinder announced recently they will forego their final year of eligibility for the Miami Hurricanes to begin the next chapter of their lives as social media superstars. The twins already have numerous NIL deals and they’ve now made another major move, teaming up with Jake Paul and his company Betr.

Per TMZ, the Cavinder Twins will become business partners with Paul and be the headline faces for the female audience for Betr, which is a gambling and media consortium. That also means their “Twin Talk” podcast will now appear on Betr.

The two had this to say about linking up with Paul:

“Betr gives us the ability to accelerate the growth of The Cavinder Twins brand in a focused and truly authentic manner.

We love sports, thrive on competition, and enjoy creating and bringing ideas to life. Betr truly makes The Cavinder Twins and our brand that much better and bigger.”

Jake Paul’s co-founder, Joey Levy, expressed his excitement to bring the Cavinder Twins on board as well:

“We are thrilled to partner with the Cavinder Twins, who have already accomplished so much and are just scratching the surface of their potential.”

“Betr Media’s objective is to attract, enhance, and amplify the next wave of generational content creators, and this partnership is a testament to that approach. Our talent flywheel is continuing to get stronger, and we are just getting started.”

Haley and Hanna Cavinder both have millions of followers on TikTok and also quite a following on Instagram. One of their biggest NIL deals is with the WWE and the two have already hinted at potentially stepping into the ring one day.