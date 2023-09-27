Just days after it was reported that the Halloween franchise's rights were being shopped, a frontrunner for the TV rights has surfaced.

Bloody Disgusting, who also broke the news of Halloween being shopped, is reporting that A24 and Miramax are the frontrunners for the TV rights. A24 is “leading the charge.”

This is perhaps a bit surprising, as A24 is mostly known for their indie works. Some of their television work includes Euphoria, Beef, and The Idol.

Also, A24 had previously won the rights to make a Friday the 13th TV series called Crystal Lake. It's being produced for Peacock.

It should be noted that Miramax co-owns the rights to Halloween. So any project will be a co-production with them (unless they solely purchase the TV rights).

David Gordon Green recently directed a trilogy of Halloween films for Universal and Blumhouse. The three films made nearly $500 million worldwide cumulatively. Jamie Lee Curtis returned as Laurie Strode, and Green's trilogy laid the groundwork for a template many horror franchises have since replicated. 2018's film served as a direct sequel to the original 1978 film — retconning all of the sequels. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre did it, and the Saw and Exorcist franchises will soon follow suit.

The Halloween franchise launched in 1978 with John Carpenter's iconic film. It would spawn five direct sequels before H20 attempted to do the 2018 model first. In 2007, Rob Zombie would reboot the series with two installments. It wouldn't be for another nine years before David Gordon Green's trilogy began.

Wherever the rights land, you can be rest assured that Michael Myers will rise again soon.