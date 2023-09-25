A new report indicates that Miramax is currently shopping the rights to Michael Myers and the Halloween franchise.

Bloody Disgusting is reporting that Miramax is shopping the film and TV rights to the Halloween franchise.

Universal and Blumhouse had previously held the rights to the Halloween series. David Gordon Green directed the recent trilogy which brought Jamie Lee Curtis back as Laurie Strode. The trilogy grossed nearly $500 million worldwide.

Bloody Disgusting's report indicates that a “massive bidding war” is currently going down over the rights to Halloween. Miramax is reportedly open to both film and TV projects. This is a big step considering the Halloween franchise has never had a TV series made.

While Bloody Disgusting's report doesn't indicate who is in the bidding war, one has to imagine that the biggest studios are all likely in it. Universal, outside of the recent trilogy, has distributed a number of the previous films throughout its history.

There have been 13 Halloween films to date. The first six films were a series, and the seventh film, H20, was a direct sequel to the second film in the entire series. 2007 marked Rob Zombie's attempt to reboot the series. It got a sequel before the franchise went dark for over a decade.

David Gordon Green brought Halloween back to the big screen in 2018. His film was a direct sequel to the original film — a template many franchises have attempted to replicate since. Jaime Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, and James Jude Courtney starred in the trilogy.