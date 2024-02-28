The Hampton Pirates are making school history by scheduling a football game against the University of Maryland. The game represents Hampton's first matchup against a Power Five school in the university's history.
“We are thrilled to announce the historic football clash between Hampton and Maryland scheduled for September 5, 2026 at SECU Stadium,” said Hampton's athletic director Anthony D. Henderson, Sr. “This game is not only significant as our first meeting with a Power Five opponent but also holds a special meaning due to the tremendous number of alumni we have in the DMV area. Playing in the DMV is always eagerly anticipated, and this matchup provides us with another exciting opportunity to unite our alums in a celebration of our strong community.”
Hampton will travel to College Park, MD. To take on @TerpsFootball Sept. 5, 2026 at SECU Stadium. The game will mark the first meeting ever between the two teams and will mark Hampton's first football game against a Power Five opponent.#WeAreHamptonU pic.twitter.com/3V8smGiqLv
— Hampton Football (@Hampton_FB) February 28, 2024
The Pirates are coming off a 5-6 season in 2023. Though they haven't had a positive win-loss record in a number of years, the program took a step forward in their most recent season. The Pirates likely could have improved on their record had the team stayed together throughout the entire year. The football team, along with other sports at the university, dealt with players coming in and out of the program due to eligibility concerns. Hampton struggled to comply with the NCAA rules for transfer students, leaving many athletes on the sidelines during the season.