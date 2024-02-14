Last year, Hampton quarterback Chris Zellous won the Brick City Classic Player of the Game for completing 14 of 21 passing attempts for 155 yards and ran for 114 yards, scoring a total of four times.

The Hampton Pirates and the Morgan State Bears, two historic rivals, will play each other in the Prudential Brick City HBCU Kickoff Classic. The Pirates played in the Brick City Classic last year and beat the Grambling State Tigers, 35-31.

“We are thrilled to be heading back to Harrison for the Prudential Brick City Classic against Morgan State,” said Hampton athletic director Anthony D. Henderson, Sr. “The upcoming event promises to be an extraordinary experience for both players and fans, building on the exceptional hospitality we enjoyed during our last visit. Red Bull Arena is an outstanding facility that provides an atmosphere that is unrivaled. We eagerly anticipate the chance to reignite our longstanding rivalry with Morgan State.”

Hampton and Morgan State were rival schools in both the CIAA and the MEAC before the Pirates moved to the Big South, then the CAA. The schools haven't faced each other since Oct. 15, 2016. On Hampton's homecoming night, the Pirates defeated the Bears 21-12.

Despite the eight year gap, both teams are in similar situations. Morgan State is coming off another disappointing season where they finished 4-6. The Bears haven't had a winning record since 2009 when they went 6-5. Similarly, the Pirates are seeking their first successful season since 2018. Both teams will have the chance to get off to a hot start after playing each other at the Brick City Classic on Aug. 31.

“We are honored to play in the Prudential Brick City HBCU Kickoff Classic against Hampton University,” said Dena Freeman-Patton, the Vice President/Director of Morgan State University. “This is a great opportunity that gives a national audience a chance to see our programs in action. We expect the environment and other activities surrounding this great matchup will make for a very exciting weekend in New Jersey.”