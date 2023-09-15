Hampton University student athletes are facing eligibility issues per a report by Michael Sauls of the Virginia Pilot. Several of the athletes facing eligibility issues are Hampton football players. Hampton University Anthony Henderson announced the issues on Friday and confirmed to the Virginia Pilot that “double-digit” members of the football team did not play against Norfolk last Saturday. It is unsure how many athletes will be out in tomorrow’s Truth & Service Classic versus the Howard University Bison.

“One of my principal responsibilities as the new Hampton University Director of Athletics is to ensure full eligibility and compliance of all student-athletes with NCAA, CAA and University policies and requirements,” Henderson said in a statement. “Unfortunately, my assessment has revealed that multiple student-athletes do not meet eligibility requirements based upon NCAA bylaws. Until all requirements are met, affected student-athletes must be withheld from competing in their respective sports.”

Henderson emphasized in a quote obtained by the Virginia Pilot that the issues largely affected last week’s game against Norfolk and will not affect this week’s contest. He also said that he’s working tirelessly to resolve the issue and has been over the past couple of weeks.

“It affected us more last week than it will this week. The process is basically we have to go back and re-certify some of the student-athletes that have questions. Every time you send something to the NCAA, they come back with more questions, just to make sure that you’re covering all the bases. So we’re down tremendously from where we started.”