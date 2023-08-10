The Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) recently announced the 2023-2024 men's & women's basketball schedule for Hampton University. Hampton is starting their second season in the conference after joining in July 2022. Specific dates have yet to be announced for either team but the schedule features nine home and away games against CAA opponents.

Both men's and women's basketball teams play Hofstra, Drexel, Delaware, North Carolina A&T, William & Mary, and Northeastern. However, the men’s team has separate face-offs with Campbell, Stony Brook, and Monmouth. The women will match up with Towson, Charleston & UNC Wilmington.

Both teams struggled in their first year in the conference. The men's basketball team ended the season with an 8-24 overall record and a 5-13 record in conference. The men lost in the first round of the CAA Tournament to Monmouth University 100-64.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The women's basketball team ended the season with a 12-18 overall record but fared better in the conference, going 9-10 in the CAA. The team advanced into the second round of the CAA tournament after beating the University of Delaware 78-67 but fell in the second round to Towson University 87-65.

After the regular season, the conference will host their annual Jersey Mike's CAA Men's & Women's Basketball Championships from March 13-17, 2024. The tournament will occur at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. The venue serves as home to the WNBA's Washington Mystics as well as a practice facility for the NBA's Washington Wizards. CBS Sports will air the championship game.

As Hampton enters its second year in the CAA, the athletics department has experienced a change in leadership, marking a new era for the university's sports programs. The institution appointed Anthony D. Henderson Sr. as the new athletic director in February 2023. Under his leadership, the athletics department partnered with Paciolan to facilitate digital ticket sales for events.