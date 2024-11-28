Hampton University has added a multi-year partnership with Mielle Organics to their NIL collective. The hair care brand has partnered with the Hampton University women’s basketball team, reaffirming their dedication to supporting women’s athletics and promoting HBCU greatness.

In addition to the $200,000 initial commitment, Mielle will create a $100,000 endowment scholarship to aid student-athletes through its charitable division, Mielle Cares. A mentorship program run by the WNBA is another aspect of the collaboration that aims to promote leadership and growth on and off the court.

This isn’t the first time that Mielle has partnered with an HBCU. Last year, the brand partnered with the cheerleading team at Florida A&M University for a three-year partnership. The $250,000 partnership consisted of product sampling, activations, social media campaigns, and an opportunity for the cheerleaders to serve as ambassadors for the brand.

Among HBCUs, Hampton University women's basketball is one of the most prestigious programs, celebrating its 50th year as an intercollegiate sport. The Lady Pirates have won 13 conference titles in their illustrious history and have made 16 appearances in the NCAA tournament, more than any other HBCU women's basketball program. Hampton women’s basketball coach Tamisha Augustin shared the team's thoughts on the new partnership.

“We are honored to partner with Mielle,” said Tamisha Augustin, Hampton women’s basketball head coach. “Mielle is an innovator in textured hair products and care. We value our relationship and appreciate their efforts in proudly contributing to the success of our program.”

Last year, Hampton partnered with INFLCR to introduce a new NIL resource to the university called “The Hampton Pirate Exchange.” This program helps teach student-athletes how to properly utilize their name, image, and likeness. Like many other NIL programs, The Hampton Pirate Exchange connects student-athletes with businesses from all over the country for branding opportunities.

Both Hampton and Michelle Rodriguez, CEO of Mielle, shared their excitement about the new partnership.

“At Hampton University, we take immense pride in our legacy of excellence both on and off the court,” said Anthony D. Henderson, Sr., Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. “This groundbreaking partnership with Mielle represents more than just a partnership—it’s a celebration of HBCU Athletics and a commitment to the success of our student-athletes. By investing in scholarships, mentorship, and opportunities that uplift our players, Mielle is helping to pave the way for a brighter future for women’s basketball and the entire HBCU community. We are grateful for their vision and dedication to empowering the next generation of leaders.”

Rodriguez continued, “We’re thrilled to announce our multi-year partnership with the Hampton University Lady Pirates basketball team. As champions of women in sports and HBCU excellence, we’re pleased to support these trailblazing athletes who continue to break barriers and are credited with the most NCAA tournament appearances among HBCU women’s basketball programs! We are proud collaborators in empowering the next generation of athletes who will shape the future with confidence and pride in their textured hair. Let’s Go Pirates!”