Hampton University is introducing a new NIL resource to aid student-athletes in properly utilizing their NIL (Name, Image, Likeness), per a statement by the university's athletics department. Via the institution's partnership with INFLCR, Hampton has announced a new program called “The Hampton Pirate Exchange”.

The program will allow local, regional, and national businesses to directly connect with the student-athletes to identify branding opportunities. The program is powered by INFLCR's technology which allows the HBCU to track and analyze data based on the student's NIL activities. The program is NCAA-compliant and is permissible under the laws that govern the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“This is an exciting opportunity and a valuable resource for our student-athletes to take advantage of NIL opportunities,” said Anthony D. Henderson, University Director of Athletics. “Our relationship with INFLCR will help connect our student-athletes with prospective companies to explore potential avenues to promote their personal brands.”

Deputy Director of Athletics for External Affairs/Chief Revenue Officer Vaughan Moss added, “The Hampton Pirates Exchange will provide another opportunity for the many Hampton alums who lead or own businesses to be engaged with our athletics department and support our student-athletes.”

Hampton has already made waves on the NIL front via Pirates linebacker KeShaun Moore. Moore became the first HBCU student-athlete signed to the WWE's NIL program in 2022. WWE's “Next In Line” program allowed a pathway for college athletes to the wrestling entertainment company. “The Hampton Pirate Exchange” allows a new avenue for the university's student-athletes to continue to create transformative opportunities for themselves.

To learn more, visit hamptonpirates.com/nil-exchange.