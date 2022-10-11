‘Hardest job in the league’: Gerrit Cole’s fiery take on being the ace of Yankees ahead of ALDS

Gerrit Cole understands that being the ace of the New York Yankees is no easy task. The veteran right-hander recently issued an NSFW take on leading New York’s pitching rotation, per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.

“I think it’s the hardest job in the league,” Gerrit Cole said. “I don’t think there’s a harder place to be the ace. I think it’s the most hunted job in the league and I think it comes with the most weight. The division is a f**king (gauntlet). Above all else, I’m paid to keep us in the game as long as I can and take the ball every single f**king time that I can and charge straight into the fire.”

Gerrit Cole is clearly fired up in reference to the MLB Playoffs. He’s performed well in 2022, but hasn’t quite lived up to his dominant ace billing. Nevertheless, he intends on taking care of business against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.

Cole finished the 2022 regular season with a 3.50 ERA. He commented on the belief that he endured a lackluster season.

“I don’t know how to say this delicately, but I don’t like the notion that I haven’t been playing really well this year,” Cole said. “I’m not unaware of the things I have not done well, but as we wrap, it was a pretty good year.”

Gerrit Cole pitched well other than the fact that he surrendered a career-high 33 home runs. He will likely fare well if he can limit the long ball during the MLB Playoffs.