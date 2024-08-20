Harrison Barnes' net worth in 2024 is $16 million. Barnes is a veteran NBA forward that the Sacramento Kings recently traded to the San Antonio Spurs as part of a sign-and-trade deal for DeMar DeRozan.

Barnes is an NBA champion and an All-Rookie First Team player and will now be a veteran leader for Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. Let's take a closer look at Harrison Barnes' net worth in 2024.

What is Harrison Barnes' net worth in 2024?: $16 million (estimate)

Harrison Barnes' net worth in 2024 is $16 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Harrison Barnes was born on May 30, 1992, in Ames, Iowa. He attended Ames High School. Here, Barnes kick-started his amateur basketball career. As a senior, he put up 27.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 4.0 assists per game, as per reports.

Furthermore, Barnes also led Ames High School to consecutive undefeated seasons en route to a pair of 4A state championships. For his efforts, Barnes was named Iowa Mr. Basketball, First Team Parade All-American, and Mr. Basketball USA.

Coming out of high school, Barnes was a five-star recruit by ESPN. As a top-tier prospect, Barnes received offers from various college basketball programs. These include UCLA, Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa State, Duke and North Carolina. Barnes eventually decided to commit to North Carolina.

Barnes played for two seasons for North Carolina basketball. In a Tar Heels uniform, he averaged 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from the field and 35 percent from beyond the arc.

With Barnes, the Tar Heels made back-to-back Elite Eight appearances. Barnes collected several accolades at the college level, including the ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC All-Freshman Team, two All-ACC teams, and Second Team All-American – NABC.

Harrison Barnes is drafted by the Warriors

After two seasons with North Carolina, Barnes decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by officially declaring for the 2012 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Golden State Warriors selected Barnes in the first round with the seventh-overall pick.

Shortly after, Barnes signed a two-year rookie deal worth $5.72 million with the Warriors, as per Spotrac. In his rookie season, Barnes registered 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while hitting 44 percent from the field overall and 36 percent from downtown. For his efforts, Barnes was named to the All-Rookie First Team.

In the 2014-2015 season, Barnes improved his numbers to 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 40 percent from the field overall.

But more importantly, Barnes played an instrumental role in helping the Warriors win the 2015 NBA championship by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games. In the 2015 playoffs, Barnes put up 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 dimes per game.

A season later, Barnes made a positive impact for the Warriors by improving his production to 11.7 points per game. Furthermore, he also helped the Warriors make its second-consecutive trip to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately this time, the Cavs came out of the 3-1 series hole to pull off a historic upset at the expense of Barnes and the Warriors.

Harrison Barnes signs with the Mavericks

Although the Warriors initially extended its qualifying offer for Barnes, the team eventually withdrew it. The move paved the way for Barnes to sign a lucrative four-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks worth $95 million, according to a report by ESPN.

Barnes played 2½ seasons with the Mavericks. In a Mavs uniform, Barnes tallied 18.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 45 percent overall and 37 percent from downtown.

Barnes is traded to the Kings

Midway through the 2018-19 season, the Mavs traded Barnes to the Sacramento Kings in the middle of a game between the Mavericks and the Charlotte Hornets. The Mavs sent him to the Kings in return for Zach Randolph and Justin Jackson. In 28 games, Barnes tallied 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while hitting 41 percent on 3-pointers.

With Barnes impressing the Kings coaching staff, the Kings rewarded Barnes with a lucrative four-year deal worth $85 million, according to reports.

After that, Barnes became a fixture in the Kings' starting lineups. Furthermore, he has been scoring consistently as the Kings' starting forward by producing 15 to 16 points per game while hitting 37 to 39 percent from beyond the arc.

In the 2022-23 season, Barnes played an instrumental role in helping the Kings end the NBA's longest playoff drought at 16 seasons. The Kings clinched the third seed in the Western Conference with a solid 48-34 record. Unfortunately, the Kings lost to the Warriors in seven games.

Proving to be a vital piece in the Kings' core, Barnes agreed to a fresh three-year deal worth $54 million prior to the 2023-24, as per sources.

Harrison Barnes' endorsement deals

Given Barnes' successful NBA career, it isn't surprising that he has garnered the attention of several brands. According to sources, Barnes has officially endorsed brands that include Harman International, Hy-Vee, Adidas and PepsiCo.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Harrison Barnes' net worth in 2024?