Harry Kane has made history in the European Championship. The Bayern Munich star became the all-time highest goalscorer in the knockout stages of the men's Euros with his goal against the Netherlands. His strike came in the 18th minute from the penalty spot, canceling out an early goal by Xavi Simons. This goal marked Kane's sixth in the knockout stages, surpassing France's Antoine Griezmann, who had five.

Kane has faced a lot of criticism during Euro 2024. Many were disappointed with his performance as he had only scored twice in four matches before the semi-final. Critics were vocal about their expectations, given his past performances.

Harry Kane's past performances and current form for England

In Euro 2020, Kane was a star for England. He scored four goals in the knockout stages, helping the team reach the final for the first time. His performance was crucial in England's historic run, and fans had high hopes for him in Euro 2024.

Despite the slow start in the current tournament, Kane showed his class against the Netherlands. His goal not only equalized the match but also set a new record. This achievement highlights his importance to the team and his ability to perform under pressure.

Under Gareth Southgate's guidance, England is playing some of their best football in Euro 2024. The team's performance against the Netherlands in the semi-final was particularly impressive. They showed skill, determination, and a strong team spirit, which are all essential for success at this level.

The first half of the match against the Netherlands was intense. Both teams fought hard, but Kane's penalty goal brought England back into the game. In the second half, England scored the winner thanks to Olie Watkins, who came on as Kane’s replacement, to secure their place in the final. The Three Lions will meet Spain in their second consecutive Euro final, who beat World Cup runner-ups France with the same scoreline.

Southgate's tactics and the team's execution have been commendable. The players have responded well to the challenges, and their performances have improved as the tournament has progressed. England's journey in Euro 2024 has been marked by resilience and a commitment to playing attractive football.

Kane's record-breaking goal is a significant milestone for him and the team. It highlights his talent and boosts the team's confidence as they aim for the final. England's supporters have been vocal in their support, creating a positive atmosphere that has undoubtedly inspired the players.