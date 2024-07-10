England captain Harry Kane has fired back at his critics, questioning their understanding of football and addressing concerns about his fitness ahead of the Euro 2024 semi-final, reported by GOAL.

Harry Kane's performances in Euro 2024 have been under intense scrutiny. Despite scoring crucial goals against Slovakia in the last-16 tie and Denmark in the group stage, critics have questioned his overall contribution and fitness. Former players and pundits have been vocal about their concerns, leading to a heated debate over his role in the team.

Harry Kane's response

In a candid interview with The Telegraph, Kane defended his form and fitness, saying, “If you look over the last couple of major tournaments, there’s always been at some stage question marks over my fitness or my form. I think it is part and parcel of it. I always say I want to score in every game.” Kane also added his role as the difference. “I want to try and help the team in every game from that sense. But also my role isn’t just scoring goals.

“My role is a lot of work defensively, a lot of work without the ball, a lot of work in leadership. So of course everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I know everyone wants me to score three goals a game and I want to score three goals a game. But it’s not always the case.”

Kane believes that many of the criticisms come from those who may not fully grasp the complexities of his role on the pitch. He explained that his responsibilities extend beyond just scoring goals. His work off the ball, defensive contributions, and leadership are all crucial elements of his game.

“Maybe, sometimes when I don’t score I think the fitness one is an easy one just to throw in now – ‘why? Is there a reason? Is it his fitness?’,” Kane stated.

“But like I said before the tournament, I felt like I had a good preparation going into it, I felt like I’m getting better and sharper as the games go along. Ultimately, it’s just down to me performing on the pitch.”

Kane on tactical movements

A significant part of the debate around Kane's performance is his positioning on the field. Some, like former England striker Alan Shearer, have suggested that Kane should play higher up the pitch rather than dropping deep. However, Kane has defended his tactical movements, explaining that his deeper positioning is often strategic, designed to create space for his teammates and disrupt the opposition's defense.

“When I’m dropping deep it might not necessarily be to get the ball,” Kane explained. “It might be to create space for players around me or drag defenders out of their positions and leave space for others. As you’ve seen in my game in recent years I like to get on the ball and turn…I criticise myself as much as anything and I know there have been times in games for sure where I could do better and move better, especially in and around the box.

“Ultimately I do what’s best for the team and I know I’ll always be judged on goals. But if you had said before the tournament I’d have a couple of goals, I’d be in the semi-finals, I’d have bitten your hand off. So there’s a lot of perspective. I understand it. I understand we’re in a major tournament and that at the end of the day, everyone just wants the best for England and wants us to go through. But if you really understand football and analyse football there are different reasons for dropping deep and staying high and that’s what we work on throughout the week, to exploit the other team.”

What's next for Harry Kane

As England prepare for their semi-final against the Netherlands, all eyes will be on Kane. Despite the criticism, he remains a key player for the team. His leadership and form will be crucial as England aim for the final. Interestingly, Kane is still in the running for the Golden Boot, trailing the current leading scorers, Dutch forward Cody Gakpo and Spain's Dani Olmo, by just one goal.

Kane's response to his critics highlights his confidence and determination to succeed. He understands the demands of major tournaments and is focused on leading England to victory. As the semi-final approaches, Kane's performance will be pivotal in England's quest for glory at Euro 2024.