The upcoming Harry Potter reboot series for Max has been a hot topic of discussion in recent days with J.K. Rowling’s involvement being at the top of that list. But in other news, it looks like the series will be expensive, and Warner Bros./Max executives better be ready to open those checkbooks.

At Max’s announcement event (transcript provided by Deadline), the Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content Casey Bloys was asked about how much the series will cost to produce. While not giving an explicit number value, Bloys instead answered with a comparison, “You know we make shows at this scale with House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones. I imagine [it] will be that scale or higher. The shorter answer is whatever it takes to make a quality show.”

For reference, Deadline had previously reported that House of the Dragon cost nearly $200 million to make and was also the subject of HBO’s biggest marketing push estimated at over $100 million. The big difference, though, is that House of the Dragon only has a finite number of seasons. Sure, it could go on for seven or eight like Game of Thrones, and there are other spin-offs in development, but we also know that there are seven Harry Potter books and presumably seven seasons if each season actually is devoted to one book. Will Warner Bros. really shell out $300 million per season? Time will tell.

The upcoming Harry Potter reboot will mark the first live-action Harry Potter project since 2010’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2.