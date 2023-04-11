The second season of House of the Dragon has finally begun rolling cameras. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as it was heavily rumored, but showrunner Ryan Condal has dropped some teases for what’s to come in the second season of the wildly successful Game of Thrones spin-off.

“House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store,” said Condal in a statement.

House of the Dragon serves as a prequel revolving around House Targyen that occurs 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood. The first season was a viewership draw for HBO — the series premiere alone drew over 9.9 million viewers — and HBO reported that all of the episodes averaged 29 million viewers in the U.S. alone. That’s a bigger per-episode average than most of Game of Thrones with the exception of Season 7, according to Warner Bros.

House of the Dragon Season 2 doesn’t have an official release date yet but expect it to drop sometime in 2024 now that production is officially underway. We do know that Season 2 will be two episodes shorter than the first. The upcoming season stars a variety of returning and new actors Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans, and more.

George R. R. Martin once serves as a co-creator and executive producer on the series, and Condal is the other co-creator/showrunner/executive producer. Other EPs include Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.