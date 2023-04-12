The announcement of a Harry Potter reboot series was always going to cause controversy. Adding in that J.K. Rowling would serve as an executive producer only adds fuel to the fire, and Warner Bros. Discovery had to face that head-on today at their post-presentation Q&A (and to think renaming their HBO Max and Discovery+ service Max isn’t the worst news to come out today).

During the Q&A with press, Warner Bros. executives had less to say when asked about Rowling’s involvement in the series. Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, declined comment on the author’s views after being asked about how those expressed views may impact their casting search.

“No, I don’t this is the forum,” Bloys said. “That’s a very online conversation, very nuanced, and complicated, and not something we’re going to get into.” He added, “Our priority is what’s on the screen. Obviously, the Harry Potter story is incredibly affirmative and positive and about love and self-acceptance. That’s our priority — what’s on screen.”

Speaking on Rowling’s involvement with the series, Bloys said: “[Rowling] will be involved. She’s an executive producer on the show. Her insights are going to be helpful on that.”

J.K. Rowling has become an increasingly-controversial figure in pop culture. She did, in fact, create Harry Potter, but her legacy has become cloudy in recent years. Thanks to Glamour, who took the time to chronicle all of Rowling’s transphobic comments, we know that this seemingly began on June 6, 2020, when Rowling tweeted a link to an article about “people who menstruate.” Her caption read: “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

That same day, Rowling would clarify her comment and claimed her support and love of transgender people saying, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

In the years that followed, Rowling only continued with her controversial comments and further damaging her reputation amongst fans. Regardless, she has a seat at the table with the upcoming Harry Potter reboot as of now and only time will tell if fans will boycott or take action against Warner Bros. for keeping her on board.