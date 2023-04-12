It’s not the sexiest celebrity couple name ever, but now that HBO Max and Discovery Plus have merged and changed their name simply to Max, it’s time to get back to talking content for the streamer. Among the high-profile projects announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery presentation to press and investors Wednesday was an expansion of the George R.R. Martin universe, with another new Game of Thrones prequel series in the works entitled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

The show is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Dunk and Eggs” books, which may sound like the title of an ’80s cop show but is actually a series of fantasy novellas by Martin, set 100 years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones. The novellas explore the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall, aka “Dunk,” and a young Aegon V Targaryen, aka “Egg,” 90 years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire.

The show gets its title from the first of the novellas in the Tales of Dunk and Egg series that Martin published, in 1998, called The Hedge Knight. Together with the other two novellas in the series — The Sworn Sword, published in 2003, and The Mystery Knight, published in 2010 — the books were ultimately collected and published comprehensively as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in 2015.

According to Variety, the show’s official logline reads, “A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

With the success of the first GoT spinoff House of the Dragon, it should come as no surprise that HBO wants to further delve into the exploits of the Westeros clan.