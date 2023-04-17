James Corden is going out with laughs and style… er, make that Styles. Will Ferrell and Harry Styles have just been announced as the guests for the final episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Per a CBS press release, the two will be the last two guests on the Late Late Show With James Corden couch when the final episode airs on Thursday, April 27 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT).

The appearance marks a nice bookend for Ferrell, who also appeared on one of the first episodes of the show, on its premiere week back in March 2015. Styles also had a memorable early appearance on the show — in December 2015, he received a tattoo of the show’s logo on his arm after he lost a game of “Tattoo Roulette.”

The last two weeks of the award-winning late night series will feature a slew of other big names, including Tom Cruise, Billie Eilish, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter, Lisa Kudrow, Sharon Stone and Natalie Portman.

In addition, the show has three more installments planned of its popular and long-running “Carpool Karaoke” segment. The first two will feature Blackpink and Sean “Diddy” Combs, with the third “Carpool” guest still to be announced. The show will also debut an epic final “Crosswalk the Musical” performance.

With musical segments figuring heavily into the show’s successful run, it’s no surprise they’d want a name like Harry Styles on its final episode. As for Ferrell, a mainstay on the late night talk show circuit, it never hurts to end a comedic late night talk show with some serious laughs.