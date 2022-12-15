By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Von Miller might be sidelined the rest of the season due to an ACL injury, but he has still found time to praise his Bills’ teammates. Miller recently spoke about Buffallo quarterback Josh Allen and the infectious personality he brings to the team.

Miller was interviewed on The Herd w/Colin Cowherd on Thursday. When speaking about Josh Allen, Miller said he reminded him of comedy legend Will Ferrell.

“Josh is like the Will Ferrell of quarterbacks, Miller said. “He’s so lighthearted, he doesn’t take anything serious. His teammates and everybody around him love him for that.”

Miller also called Allen a, “creature,” in that he is a one-of-one quarterback. When it came to his humor, Miller compared the Bills’ star to that of NFL legend Peyton Manning.

Allen has had plenty of humorous moments throughout his entire NFL career. However, his recent play on the field has been no joke.

This season, Allen has thrown for 3,553 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has added 628 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Allen currently ranks third in the NFL in passing touchdowns and fifth in passing yards. Over the past two years, Allen has thrown for no less than 4,400 yards and 36 touchdowns.

As the Bills, and their 10-3 record, try to chase a Super Bowl, Allen is all business on the field. But to Von Miller and his teammates, Allen brings a light hearted personality that lights up the locker room. Between Allen’s play and personality, Miller seems to have no questions. Except for maybe one straight from Ferrell’s hit film Step Brothers.

“Did we just become best friends?!”