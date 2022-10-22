Persona 5 Royal – Haru Okumura Confidant Guide

Read ahead for the Persona 5 Royal Empress Confidant Haru Okumura guide. The confidant abilities, available days, and dialogue options can be found below.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Haru Okumura Confidant Guide

Haru Okumura is the Empress Confidant in Persona 5 Royal. She is also a romanceable character. Maxing out her Confidant unlocks the fusion of Mother Harlot. The player will also receive an item from her near the end of the game which will unlock the ability “Soil Improvement” once Haru’s Confidant is unlocked in New Game Plus.

Haru Okumura Availability

Time can be spent with Haru on all days of the week except on Sundays and Rainy days. She can be found on the Shujin Academy rooftop.

Note that some events in the game may override this.

Haru Okumura Confidant Skills

Rank 1 – Cultivation Allows you to grow vegetable with Haru on the Shujin Academy rooftop.

Rank 2 – N/A

Rank 3 – Follow Up Chance to perform a follow-up attack if Joker’s attack does not down the enemy

Rank 4 – Celeb Talk If negotiation with a group of Shadows fails, you can try again.

Rank 5 – Bumper Crop Increase the total vegetable yield for a single harvest

Rank 6 – Harisen Recovery Chance to cure status ailments inflicted upon party members

Rank 7 – Soil Improvement Decreases the total amount of time it takes to cultivate vegetables.

Rank 8 – Endure Chance to withstand an otherwise fatal attack with 1 HP remaining

Rank 9 – Protect Chance to shield Joker from an otherwise fatal attack

Rank MAX – Second Awakening Transform Haru’s Persona into a mythological trickster.

Rank MAX – Second Awakening R Fuse with the mythological trickster, awakening its true power.



Haru Okumura Dialogue Options Guide

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Empress arcana.

Rank 1

“This is actually the only thing I can honestly say I’m good at.” You don’t have to do this. 0 It sounds like hard work. 0

“I certainly have plenty of seeds, so if you have a preference, I’ll prioritize growing those first.” Sounds good. +3 That was our deal. +3 Thanks. I’m counting on you. +3



Rank 2 (requires max Proficiency)

“…Coffee beans.” You like coffee? +3 Are you opening a café? +3 Are you starting a farm? +2

“He even offered to assist me with asset management. I fear he has an ulterior motive though…” What do you mean? 0 So you won’t accept his offer? 0 He sounds suspicious. +3

“…At least, it’s possible.” This is a complex issue. +3 You might be wrong. +2 Maybe you should fire him. +2



Rank 3

“But um, -kun… I’m worried what the school might do if they found out about this.” A phantom thief wouldn’t worry. +2 They won’t find out. +3 It’ll be OK, I promise. +3

“So, um… what can I say to decline his offer…?” “I don’t want to go with you.” +2 “I’m afraid of flying.” 0 “We should break up.” 0

“Have, um… Have you ever experienced that?” I have. +2 Not yet. +3 Too many times to count. +3

“My excuse was that my friend was calling me… so here I am, away from him.” Smart response. +3 Sounds like a hassle. 0 Which friend? 0



Rank 4

“You see, just a single cup of the Dark Ivory coffee here costs roughly six thousand yen.” That’s pricey. +2 What a rip-off. 0 It must be amazing. +3

“Well, shall we order? I’ll be paying for your cup as well.” I can’t let you do that. +3 Let me cover the bill. +2 Cheers. +3

“Apparently it’s brewed using beans gathered from elephant dung.” You mean… poop!? +3 I can taste the elephant. +3 Excuse me while I vomit. +3

“Speaking of cats, do you think Mona-chan would be able to…?” Hands off my cat. 0 I’d rather not think about it. 0 Let’s ask him. +3

“Hey, um… what did you think of him?” He seemed nice enough. 0 He was a little sketchy. 0 I’m not really sure. +3

“You took the time out of your schedule to hang out with me, but we ended up dealing with my own drama…” I don’t mind. +2 It was rather intriguing. 0 Let’s get coffee again sometime. +3



Rank 5

“One side has to be deceiving me, correct? I’m honestly suspicious of everyone at this point…” Trust who you want to trust. 0 Somebody’s telling the truth. +3 Trust no one. +2

“Though now that I think about it… that may be my best chance to help the employees my father left behind…” Are you really considering it? 0 You can’t just give in. 0 There has to be another way. +3

“Would I have just resigned myself to the fate he had made for me…?” That doesn’t matter now. +2 You didn’t have a choice. 0 I don’t think so. +3

“Once I started to imagine that again, this powerful fear came flooding back…” Are you okay? +2 We’re all here for you. 0 Pinch yourself. +3



Rank 6

“It says here that the type of roast you want should differ depending on how you want to drink your coffee.” That’s fascinating. +3 You’re so studious. +2 Can you make some for me? +3

“But that’s where the real origin of our family business lies.” I had no idea. +3 That’s a surprise. 0 I could’ve guessed that. 0

“I mean, Takakura-san seems to only be focused on profits… At this rate, we’ll never lose our black image.” You might be right. 0 That would be bad. +3 Black like coffee? +3

“I’m sorry about that…” You don’t need to apologize. 0 That guy is horrible. 0

“He’s going to get Okumura Foods as well as my entire inheritance… and I’m totally powerless against him…” You’re not powerless. 0 Be strong, Haru. +3

“The negativity felt so painful, too much to handle alone, and… before I knew it, I was already calling you. You can talk to me anytime. +3 Let him say what he wants. 0 Wanna run away together? 0



Rank 7

“Sorry about that… I just got a little dizzy for a second there…” You look exhausted. 0 Don’t overwork yourself. 0 Let’s go see the nurse. 0

“In the end, I’m just not sure what to do…” That sounds really tough… +2 You should ask some employees. 0 What do you want to do? +3

“But… I don’t think you can truly gain the same joy from the low-cost chain Takakura-san is suggesting.” What does Takakura-san think? +3 There has to be a way. +3 You should tell him that. +3

“I’ll make him see what I’m really thinking… and what’s truly important to me.” That’s the spirit. +3 You can do it, Haru. +3

“It’s thanks to your support that I can keep pushing forward.” Don’t relax yet. 0 I’ll always have your back. +3 So what’s this “magic item”? +2



Rank 8

“The thing that will help me show Takakura-san how I really feel… is right here.” The soil? +3 The planters? 0 That beetle over there? 0

“I wonder what Takakura-san will think when he tries it…” It’ll help him understand you. +3 He’s going to love it. +3 He might not like it. 0

“But if they want to fool people with a low-quality product instead of regaining their trust… I will proudly oppose them.” I’ll be cheering for you. +3 You’re amazing, Haru. +3 Are you sure you can do that? +2

“I’m already testing the soil I brought home today. I can tell my coffee plants are happy.” You can understand them? 0 It’s in your nature to nurture. +2 I want some too. +3



Rank 9

“……” Don’t forget to breathe. 0 Believe in yourself. 0 I’m here for you, Haru. 0

“W-Well… um…” I’m sure you’ll do great. +3 It’ll be fine. +2 Give it all you’ve got, Haru. +3

“…Thank you, -kun.” You’re very welcome. +3 You did amazing. +3 Do I get a reward? 0

“Why do you think…?” He saw us as good friends. FRIENDSHIP I like you too, Haru. ROMANCE

“If only you could smell it too.” Thanks. 0 You sound so happy. +3 I can’t wait to try it. 0

ROMANCE: “Er, well… H-How are you?” What’re you up to? 0 I wanted to hear your voice. +3 I miss you. +3



Rank 10 (Friendship)

“I think my presence angered some people at first, but in the end they all listened to my thoughts.” Will things be OK? 0 That’s good to hear. +2 You’ve done great, Haru. +3

“It’ll be a shop that people love, like Grandfather’s… and like this place. What do you think?” I’m sure you’ll succeed. +3 This won’t be easy. +2 It all comes down to flavor. +2

“Perhaps I should apprentice here at Leblanc in the meantime?” If you want. 0 Probably not. 0 It’s hard work, you know. 0

“When I open my cafe, I’ll let you be my first customer.” I look forward to that. 0 I’ll bring you a present. 0



Rank 10 (Romance)