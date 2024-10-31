ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Hawaii-Fresno State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Hawaii-Fresno State.

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors had a very good week this past Saturday. They played their best game of the year and hammered Nevada, 34-13. It was a smooth, steady, straightforward win for Hawaii, which started out to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, led 17-0 at halftime, led by 17 entering the fourth quarter, and never truly faltered at any point in the game. Hawaii got the early jump and then maintained its lead for the next three quarters. It could not have asked for a much better performance.

Hawaii enters this game at Fresno State with a 3-5 record. The Rainbow Warriors, if they want a realistic shot at a bowl bid, have to win this game. They can't fall to 3-6, because that would mean they will have to win out to reach the six-win mark, which is the standard for bowl eligibility. Hawaii has to face a very good, very strong UNLV team on Nov. 9, and that game is highly unlikely to end in a Hawaii win. Hawaii needs to beat Fresno State here. Then UH can get to 4-5. A loss to UNLV would push Hawaii back to 4-6, but then it could win its last two games of the season and potentially finish 6-6.

Fresno State is also coming off a really good performance. The Bulldogs blasted San Jose State, 33-10. Fresno State was favored by less than a touchdown but easily covered the spread. After a sluggish first quarter, Fresno State dominated the two middle quarters of the game, shutting out SJSU 24-0 in the second and third quarters combined. FSU went 17-0 in the second quarter and 7-0 in the third to break the game open and cruise to the finish line with a drama-free blowout. Fresno State is 5-3, so the Bulldogs can nail down bowl eligibility with a win here. Let's see how many wins this team can accumulate in November before the end of the regular season.

Here are the Hawaii-Fresno State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Hawaii-Fresno State Odds

Hawaii: +13.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +430

Fresno State: -13.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -600

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Hawaii vs. Fresno State

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: Local cable

Why Hawaii Could Cover The Spread/Win

Hawaii just played a complete football game against Nevada. If ever there was a time to trust Hawaii and expect that the Rainbow Warriors will come out of the tunnel sharp and focused for a road game in 2024, this is it. This is the moment for this team to show that it can play a good game away from home. Fresno State did just play well versus San Jose State, but the Bulldogs have generally been an inconsistent team this season. Hawaii is getting nearly two full touchdowns on the spread. Hawaii could lose by 13 points and still cover. Given how well Hawaii played against Nevada — winning by 21 points versus a team Fresno State defeated by only three points — the Rainbow Warriors have a strong case to make that they will indeed cover the spread in this game.

Why Fresno State Could Cover The Spread/Win

FSU's 23-point win over San Jose State, covering the spread by more than two full touchdowns, is the strongest point to make in support of a Fresno State spread bet. Hawaii has only one win over an FBS opponent, last week's win over Nevada. Hawaii is winless on the road this season and has not earned the benefit of the doubt away from home.

Final Hawaii-Fresno State Prediction & Pick

We think Fresno State will pound Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors have shown us nothing away from home in 2024. Take Fresno State.

Final Hawaii-Fresno State Prediction & Pick: Fresno State -13.5