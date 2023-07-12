It's a good time to be a San Antonio Spurs fan. While Victor Wembanyama is taking over as the future of the franchise and receiving mentorship from former stars of the team, Gregg Popovich is going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in August. The winningest coach in NBA history is far from stopping now but will be honored for his outstanding career.

The Basketball Hall of Fame will induct new legends and the presenters for the inductees have been announced. Popovich's induction will feature presentations from perhaps the biggest legends in Spurs history: David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and another member of the 2023 class of inductees, Tony Parker. He will be presented by Duncan and Ginobili, his co-stars in San Antonio.

Full list of @Hoophall presenters next month in Springfield: pic.twitter.com/htGNytqSJW — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 12, 2023

The trio of Duncan, Parker and Ginobili helped make the Spurs one of the greatest dynasties in basketball history. Robinson helped start it along with Duncan, spawning five total championships and 22 consecutive seasons of making the postseason, which tied the NBA record. Popovich turned what was at first a rough start with San Antonio into a legendary career that led to winning on a level rarely seen before or since.

Gregg Popovich has put together one of the greatest coaching careers in all of sports and will continue that with Wembanyama now leading the way. There is nothing more fitting than having his stars induct him into the most prestigious nomination in basketball. And for him to go into the hall the same year as one of his former stars is simply fantastic.

Parker won four championships, was named the 2007 Finals MVP and has six All-Star nominations to his name. His contributions to those Spurs teams were immense. It served as a big cause for Wembanyama, a fellow French hooper, feeling incredibly happy to land in San Antonio in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The 2023 class of inductees for the Basketball Hall of Fame is impressively deep. It features Becky Hammon, who put together a stellar WNBA career and later served as a Spurs assistant coach under Popovich, as well as numerous starts that Pop's Spurs faced in the playoffs over the years in Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki and Pau Gasol.