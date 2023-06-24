Just like that, the 2023 NBA Draft has come and gone.

The Hawks welcomed three rookies to the roster via the NBA Draft. Atlanta has 14 players under contract for them in the 2023-24 season, according to sports contract and salary website Spotrac. Guard Trae Young, forward John Collins, guard Dejounte Murray and center Clint Capela highlight the players who could return for Atlanta next season.

The Hawks drafted guard A.J. Griffin with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Griffin, a former 5-star recruit and Duke Blue Devil, averaged 8.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and one assist per game during his first season in Atlanta. Center Onyeka Okongwu, the Hawks' No. 6 pick in the 2020 draft, has shown steady signs of improvement since he first entered the league from USC.

Who did the Atlanta Hawks take with their selections in the 2023 NBA Draft?

Round 1, No. 15 Overall: Kobe Bufkin, Michigan

Bufkin, a 6-foot-4-inch guard from Grand Rapids, Mich., joined the Hawks via the No. 15 selection in the 2023 NBA Draft.

A former 4-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, Bufkin chose the Wolverines over offers from DePaul, Michigan State, Missouri, Northwestern and TCU, according to 247Sports. He joined a Michigan recruiting class that included now-Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan and Los Angeles Clippers forward Moussa Diabate. Bufkin averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game as he saw his averages improve between his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard spoke on Bufkin's impact on the squad after a 75-73 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in March.

“Kobe's always been a big, large part of our team,” Howard said, via On3. “Kobe what he's done from the beginning arriving on campus, he's been great as far as representing the University of Michigan. So proud to have an opportunity to coach him and I will continue to keep growing him as a player.”

Round 2, No. 39 Overall: Mouhamed Gueye, Washington State

The Hawks traded for the draft rights for Gueye in exchange for a future second-round pick. The 6-foot-11-inch forward from Washington State became the first Cougar to become drafted since former Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ Elleby was taken with the 46th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, according to 247Sports.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gueye, a former four-star recruit from Dakar, Senegal, chose Washington State over offers from California, Kansas, Rutgers, Stanford, UCLA, Nevada and Loyola Marymount. He played in 68 games and started in 66 during his two-year college career.

He continued to improve between his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Cougars. He averaged 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest during his freshman year. He improved to 14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 33 games played and started in the 2022-23 season.

“Definitely the work,” Gueye said when asked he attributed that growth to, via The Pacers. “Going through the draft process last year, the beginning of freshman year, and then going through the draft process. Coming into sophomore year, seeing the pros work out and what it takes to be a pro. Definitely the work I put in, for sure.”

Round 2, No. 46 Overall: Seth Lundy, Penn State

The Hawks took Lundy with their final selection of the night. The 6-foot-6-inch guard is a four-year veteran for the Penn State Nittany Lions. He played in 122 games and started in 96 for Penn State, earning averages of 10.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens, a former teammate of Lundy's, took to Twitter to congratulate his Nittany Lion teammate after he was drafted.

“AHHHHH!!!!! I could cry man,” Stevens wrote. “I'm so proud of you man!! @sethlundy1 you just getting started…”

Lundy said playing in the Big Ten helped prepare him for the physicality at the next level in an interview with The Rookie Wire earlier this month.

“I know in the NBA it is even more physical and people are more athletic and stuff like that but I'd say the Big Ten prepared me for that a little bit,” Lundy said, via The Rookie Wire. “I kind of got an eye-opening view of how physical it is. I feel like it helped me a lot competing every single night.

“I know in the NBA, every game is going to be a dogfight and the Big Ten is like that no matter what. From the top to the bottom, the Big Ten is really good competition so every game we're going in with that mentality that we can't overlook teams. We gotta go out there and play our basketball for 40 minutes straight. I feel like having that mindset going to the next level is definitely going to help.”