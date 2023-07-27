The Atlanta Hawks have made plenty of noise in the 2023 NBA offseason it seems like white noise more than anything else.

Make no mistakes, the Hawks did address their backcourt depth, drafting Kobe Bufkin right outside of the 2023 NBA Draft lottery before signing veterans Patty Mills and Wesley Matthews. However, when looking at their roster, there are more questions than answers.

Not because they traded John Collins, a major piece of their offense over the past few years. Not even because Hawks head coach Quin Snyder has yet to prove that he can get the best out of a Trae Young-Dejounte Murray backcourt.

It's because there's no guarantee about anyone's role on the roster outside of Young and Murray.

Hawks' biggest roster concern…

Here's a quick breakdown of the Atlanta Hawks roster —

Guards: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Kobe Bufkin, Patty Mills, Vit Krejci

Wings: Bogdan Bogdanovic, AJ Griffin, Wesley Matthews, Garrison Mathews

Forwards: De'Andre Hunter, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson

Bigs: Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, Mouhamed Gueye, Bruno Fernando

Two-Ways: W Seth Lundy, F Miles Norris

When looking at the Hawks' roster, the biggest question isn't their talent or their depth, although on paper Atlanta looks like they need to make a significant addition or have substantial internal improvement in order to have the success that they desire in the 2023-24 season. To that end, the Hawks' rumored pursuit of Toronto Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam could be the very move they need to make, as Trae Young and Dejounte Murray were only able to drag Atlanta to a .500 record in 2022-23.

The Pascal Siakam question

Pascal Siakam averaged 24.2 points per game on a 56.5 true shooting percentage last season. Since his first All-Star selection in 2019-20, he's averaged 22.9 points per game on a 55.9 true shooting percentage. A level above De'Andre Hunter or Saddiq Bey offensively although they have some overlap in strengths and tendencies, a basic comparison of their numbers makes it obvious why they would want Spicy P.

Hunter averaged a career-high 15.4 points per game last season on a 56.3 true shooting percentage. A four-year pro, Hunter has averaged 13.9 points per game on a 55.2 true shooting percentage over the course of his career.

Bey averaged 13.8 points per game last season on a 56.4 true shooting percentage. A three-year pro, Bey has averaged 14.1 points per game over the course of his career, posting a true shooting percentage of 55.0.

Both Hunter and Bey have shown the ability to be volume scorers.

In Hunter's case, the former No. 4 pick averaged 21.2 points per game on a true shooting percentage of 67.3 in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, picking up the slack while Trae Young underperformed. The 2023 NBA Playoffs saw Hunter managing a respectable 16.7 points per game with a 55.9 true shooting percentage as the third option.

In Bey's case, the former first-round pick has notched at least one 30-point game in every season, including a career-high 51 points in his second season.

Nonetheless, neither have done enough to make the Hawks believe they don't need a player of Siakam's caliber.

Training camp battles

In fact, there's really not enough clarity from the Atlanta Hawks in general at this point in free agency so far as the roles that they see for myriad players.

At point guard, rookie Kobe Bufkin and veteran Patty Mills will likely battle it out in training camp to see who plays a lead guard role behind Trae Young, with Bufkin capable of providing a larger all-around impact and Mills a far more efficient 3-point threat.

At shooting guard, soon-to-be second year wing AJ Griffin has an opportunity to reclaim his spot in the rotation after losing it when Quin Snyder was hired as head coach. However, after a subpar Summer League showing and the signing of Wesley Matthews, the Hawks may view a veteran such as Matthews (or even Garrison Mathews) to be a better fit.

Griffin can compete for a small forward role as well at 6-foot-6 and 222 pounds, especially with Hunter seemingly on the trade block and Bey having performed better off the bench to this point in his career. Again, there's really not enough clarity from the Hawks this offseason at all, and that becomes increasingly clear when assessing their frontcourt.

The biggest question for Atlanta could be whether or not they can find an affordable 3-point specialist to play minutes at power forward, given the streakiness of Young, Hunter, Bey, and Dejounte Murray. To that point, even Pascal Siakam has issues from beyond the arc, which could impact his fit with the Hawks' current group.

That should be the case whether Atlanta sticks with Clint Capela or Onyeka Okongwu, as rookie Mouhamed Gueye — a candidate for a rotation role at power forward — appears to be the only big man they have that can stretch the floor out to 3-point range.

Free agent options

Looking at their roster needs, several veteran free agents — including Christian Wood, Markieff Morris, and JaMychal Green — fit their frontcourt.

Wood, the most talented of the trio with a career-high of 21.0 points per game, would be the most high-risk signing given his character concerns. Morris, the most experienced of the trio as a 12-year veteran, is the streakiest from 3-point range with a career 3-point percentage of 34.3. Green, the most low-maintenance player in this trio of stretch-bigs, is also the least versatile offensive player.