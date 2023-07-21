Other than agreeing to a long-term contract extension with All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, the Atlanta Hawks had not made any moves in free agency up until Friday morning. Making their first addition in NBA free agency, the Hawks have agreed to a one-year contract with veteran wing Wesley Matthews, first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Matthews, 36, recently finished up his 14th NBA season and has spent the last two seasons as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. A key veteran voice and presence for his teams through the years both on and off the court, Matthews is a well-respected player around the league.

He's always been known to be a solid perimeter defender and Matthews has statistically been a great three-point shooter over the course of his career, shooting 37.6 percent from deep since entering the league in 2009.

The Hawks will be Matthews' eighth different franchise, as in addition to spending time in Milwaukee, he's also played for the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Over the last two seasons with the Bucks, the veteran has averaged 4.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game while shooting just 32.7 percent from three-point range. In a total of 101 regular season games, Matthews was primarily utilized off the bench in a reserve role for Milwaukee.

Atlanta has changed up their roster quite a bit this offseason, as they moved on from forward John Collins and the organization is looking to integrate more of their recent first-round picks in Jalen Johnson and AJ Griffin. While he does not figure to hold that big of a role on the court for the Hawks this upcoming season, Matthews will definitely be leaned on by the Hawks' coaching staff to aid in the development of their young talents.

Still led by All-Star point guard Trae Young, the Hawks may not be done making moves this offseason, as the team has remained aggressive on the trade market in their pursuit of Toronto Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam. While a trade looks unlikely at this time, Atlanta has the assets to upgrade their roster should they look to do so right now.

Matthews' arrival in Atlanta means the Hawks now have 17 players with standard contracts for the 2023-24 season. Vit Krejci, Garrison Mathews, Tyrese Martin and Bruno Fernando all have non-guaranteed clauses on their contracts for the upcoming year, likely meaning that two of them will be waived in the coming weeks.