Though the players that they've been tied to may not have the star power of a Damian Lillard, James Harden or Pascal Siakam, the Dallas Mavericks are one team still looking at making major changes this offseason.

After adding myriad defensive pieces to their roster in order to complement the skillsets of their star backcourt of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, there's a feeling that there's still more work to be done. Namely in the addition of a starting-caliber center, such as Atlanta Hawks pivot Clint Capela.

The Hawks, one of the teams that have been continually tied to Siakam and the Toronto Raptors in their efforts to take the next step as a franchise, had discussed a Capela trade with the Mavs prior to the 2023 NBA Draft. However, with Atlanta asking for a young guard in return — either all-around wing Josh Green or sharpshooter Jaden Hardy — Dallas opted to make a different deal, leading both franchises without an ideal solution at center in the immediate future.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although the Mavs selected Duke center Dereck Lively II with the No. 12 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Dallas prefers to take his development slow, which could be wise given his propensity for shooting fouls at what's long been considered the most difficult for a college player to transition to.

Consequently, Capela could remain a viable option for the Mavs, and NBA insider Marc Stein notes that this is particularly true if the Hawks and Raptors make progress on a trade centered around Siakam.

With the Raptors making Jakob Poeltl their second-highest paid player when they re-signed him four years and $78 million this offseason, it's unlikely that they would take back Capela, a player Atlanta is motivated to trade so that they can start the more dynamic Onyeka Okongwu.