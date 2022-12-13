By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Atlanta Hawks rookie AJ Griffin continues to impress on the floor. Just a day after hitting a game-winning basket that gave the Hawks the win over the Chicago Bulls at home, Griffin tied Trae Young for the third-longest 3-pointer makes streak by an Atlanta rookie early in Monday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road, according to the team’s PR department.

AJ Griffin has tied Trae Young for the third-longest 3FGM streak by a Hawks rookie (13 straight) with his first triple tonight … It’s also the longest active rookie three-point streak in the league.

The rookie out of Duke has been playing well of late. He entered the game averaging 10.0 points per game in the 2022-23 NBA season, but over the last five games, Griffin has stepped up and averaged 14.2 points. He did not shoot well from deep in that stretch, as he sank just 23.7 percent of his attempts from behind the arc, but overall this season, he is a 33 percent 3-point shooter. The Hawks will continue to trust him taking threes, but Griffin surely can still improve on his 3-point touch. That goes out to the rest of the team as well, as the Hawks are only making 32.1 percent of their 3-point attempts going into the meeting with the Grizzlies.

Griffin can break his tie with Young on Wednesday when the Hawks continue their road trip with a matchup against the Orlando Magic.

The Hawks selected Griffin, whose father Adrian also played in the NBA, in the first round (16th overall) of the 2022 NBA Draft.