By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Atlanta Hawks escaped with a 123-122win in overtime Sunday at home against the Chicago Bulls. The Hawks were bailed out by a well-designed offensive play laid out by assistant head coach Joe Prunty, who had exactly what Atlanta needed in his pocket.

With less than half-a-second left in the first overtime, the Hawks inbounded the ball to AJ Griffin, who finished an acrobatic play at the rim to give Atlanta the victory. Some Bulls fans might have had flashbacks after Griffin’s basket, as it was nearly a perfect duplicate of a late-game play by the Milwaukee Bucks seven years ago against Chicago in a playoff game (h/t Half Court Hoops).

Joe Prunty. Same Set vs The Same Team (Bulls).

7 years apart, backdoor layup. Atlanta Hawks Game Winner. pic.twitter.com/7QtB1JPYb0 — Half Court Hoops (@HalfCourtHoops) December 12, 2022

Prunty was also an assistant for the Bucks then and carried that play design with him to Atlanta. The Hawks owe it to Prunty for saving the day for them and also to Griffin, whose game-winning basket did not look as easy as it appeared as he had to catch the ball facing away from the basket and turn around to line up a shot as best as he could while he’s mid-air.

It was a perfect play to draw the attention away from the intended target of the inbound pass while also creating so much space inside the arc. Crucial to that sequence was Griffin selling to the defender that he was going outside before cutting back to the rim like a wide receiver. By the time he had the ball, there was no way Chicago’s help defenders could get to him in time.