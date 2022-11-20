Published November 20, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Atlanta Hawks stunned the Toronto Raptors thanks to a lob from Trae Young to rookie AJ Griffin. The frantic final play earned the Hawks an overtime win by a final score of 124-122.

What made the moment more special for Griffin was that his father is an assistant coach for the Raptors. Adrian Griffin, who played in the NBA for seasons and has been an assistant coach for five teams across the last 15 seasons, greeted him after the win. “That moment right there just speaks for itself,” the Hawks rookie said. “Looking back, I could’ve looked back on my dad after I hit it. But that was just an amazing moment.”

AJ Griffin not only hit the game-winner for the @ATLHawks… he did it with his dad, Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin, on the opposite sideline. pic.twitter.com/K9fC7pzhEQ — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2022

The buzzer-beater punctuated a 17-point outing for Griffin, who is starting to get more playing time on a playoff-hopeful Hawks team. Over his last seven games, he has played 19.4 minutes per contest while averaging 9.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. After being drafted 16th overall out of Duke, Griffin is starting to become a key player for the Hawks. His scoring abilities make him a dangerous player when accompanied by Trae Young’s terrific playmaking.

The Hawks improved to a record of 10-6 thanks to AJ Griffin and his game-winner, as well as a strong performance from Young. Griffin may not end up in the starting lineup alongside Young and Dejounte Murray but he will still be a key player as Atlanta looks to make a playoff run.