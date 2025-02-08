The Los Angeles Clippers were fairly quiet at the trade deadline right up until the last hour when they acquired sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-round picks from the Atlanta Hawks for Terance Mann and Bones Hyland. Bogdanovic was the centerpiece of the deal, while Mann should be a contributor right away for the Hawks.

Hyland came over to the Hawks with many fans hoping that he would see the consistent playing time that he has been lacking with the Clippers. However, he won't be sticking around in Atlanta. The Hawks are going to waive Hyland, according to senior NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Hyland is a talented scorer, but has not been able to stick in the league so far due to the other aspects of his game falling short. He started his career as the backup point guard for the Denver Nuggets, but his shortcomings on defense and as someone who can initiate offense for others and the team as a whole made it tough to play him in a playoff series. He never consistently earned playing time with the Clippers for the same reasons.

Now, it looks like the Hawks aren't even going to take that chance. Hyland will hit waivers, where teams will have a chance to claim him before officially hitting the open market as a free agent.

While it's unclear if Hyland will be ready to play in a playoff setting, he is still the type of player that can give you quality regular season minutes and can be a spark plug off the bench. In his four seasons in the NBA, Hyland is scoring nearly 10 points per game in just 17 minutes of action per game. He shoots a tick under 40% from the field and about 36.4% from 3-point range. This season, however, Hyland has played a career-low 11.1 minutes a night in just 20 appearances in Los Angeles.

The Hawks will be an interesting team to watch for the rest of the regular season after trading away Bogdanovic as well as De'Andre Hunter at the deadline. Jalen Johnson is out for the season, so there isn't a ton of help surrounding Trae Young at the moment. However, they still have the star power to try to sneak into the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.