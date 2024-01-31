Maybe DLo and the Hawks aren't meant for each other.

On Tuesday evening, D'Angelo Russell and the Los Angeles Lakers hit the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks on the second night of a back-to-back. The Lakers lost on Monday during a lifeless effort on the road against the Houston Rockets, although Russell was able to continue the hot shooting stretch he's been on as of late in the defeat, setting the stage for Tuesday's matchup with the Hawks.

The Hawks of course are a team that Russell has been heavily tied to in trade rumors in recent weeks, most of which have spculated on a theoretical trade between the two teams involving Russell and Hawks former All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

During the game, Hawks fans made their opinion on the subject known by chanting “We don't want you” at Russell while he was shooting free throws during the first half of the contest, in a video posted by Dave McMenamin of ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Hawks fans chanting “We don’t want you!” with D’Angelo Russell at the FT line pic.twitter.com/fdH7yysOP7 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 31, 2024

D'Angelo Russell might have played his way right out of the rumor mill with a torrent streak of games since he was reinserted into the Lakers starting lineup a couple of weeks ago. Inconsistency has largely defined both of Russell's tenures with the Lakers–first when he was a rookie drafted by the organization in 2015, and now in his most recent stint which began around last year's trade deadline.

However, if the former Ohio State Buckeye can keep up the hot streak that he's been on, he might just be the third star Lakers fans have been envisioning to pair alongside cornerstones LeBron James and Anthony Davis.