Interesting outlook for Dejounte Murray for the Laker game.

The Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers have a date on Tuesday night, and it's an interesting one for at least a few reasons. Among those is the Dejounte Murray factor, as Atlanta's two-way guard has been seemingly linked nonstop to Los Angeles amid a torrent of trade rumors heading to the Feb. 8 deadline.

However, there is a possibility that Murray will not be able to suit up and play versus the Lakers. Murray's name is on the latest injury report at the time of this writing with a questionable label due to right hamstring tightness.

It's the same lower-body issue that forced him to miss his first game of the season last Sunday versus the Toronto Raptors. His absence in the Toronto game opened the door for Bogdan Bogdanovic to get a spot on the Hawks' starting unit, and that could be the case anew versus the Lakers if Murray gets ultimately ruled out.

In his most recent outing, Murray scored 22 points with five rebounds, and seven assists in 37 minutes during a 148-143 home loss at the hands of Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks last Friday.

So far in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, Murray is averaging 21.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

Murray inked a four-year extension deal with the Hawks in 2023 which will kick off in the 2024-25 campaign when he's due to earn a base salary of $24.79 million.

If Murray misses the Lakers game, the next chance he'll get to see action will be on Friday versus the Phoenix Suns at home.