The Atlanta Hawks have been on a roll as of late, winners of six straight games following Friday evening's thrilling home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Up next for the Hawks is a home game against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, and the team's latest injury report ahead of the matchup may cause fans' anxiety levels to rise.

The Hawks are listing De'Andre Hunter (right knee injury management), Bogdan Bogdanovic (left quad contusion), and Jalen Johnson (right shoulder soreness) as questionable for the matchup, per Brad Rowland of the Locked on Hawks podcast.

Meanwhile, point guard Trae Young is probable, as he has been listed for the last several games, with an Achilles ailment.

Jamal Murray and Dario Saric are out for the Nuggets, while Aaron Gordon is questionable.

It was Trae Young who hit the game winning three pointer on Friday evening against Los Angeles, taking advantage of a Lakers miscommunication on defense between Gabe Vincent and Anthony Davis that left the sharpshooter open for just enough time.

The Hawks are currently on their first six game winning streak in nearly two full calendar years, as the team is finally seeing their vision of surrounding Young with lengthy two way, defensive-minded wings come to fruition.

While Young's shooting numbers continue to crater, he has picked up the slack by leading the league in assists by a country mile at this early juncture of the season, and the consistent play of De'Andre Hunter off of the bench has also helped diversify the Hawks' offense.

In any case, the Hawks and Nuggets are slated to tip things off at 6:00 PM ET from State Farm Arena. Up next for Atlanta will be a trip to New York to take on the Knicks in the knockout round of the NBA Cup tournament.