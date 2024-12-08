ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Denver Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets (11-9) will face off against the Atlanta Hawks (13-11) at State Farm Arena on Sunday. Both teams are coming off contrasting performances, the Nuggets lost to the Cavaliers, despite Nikola Jokic's strong showing with 27 points and 20 rebounds, while the Hawks extended their winning streak to six games with a thrilling overtime victory against the Lakers, led by Trae Young's 31 points and 20 assists. Key injuries may impact the game, as the Nuggets have multiple players listed, while the Hawks are hopeful for Young's availability. This matchup promises to be an exciting clash of styles and talent.

Here are the Nuggets-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Hawks NBA Odds

Denver Nuggets: +4 (-112)

Moneyline: +150

Atlanta Hawks: -4 (-108)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs Hawks

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: Altitude, Bally Sports Southeast NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are poised to overcome their recent struggles and secure a victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Despite their inconsistent start to the season, the Nuggets possess one of the best players in all of the NBA Nikola Jokic, who continues to dominate the court with his exceptional skills. Jokic's recent performances, including a remarkable 27-point, 20-rebound, 11-assist triple-double against the Cavaliers in his last time out, demonstrate his ability to single-handedly influence games. His versatility and court vision will be crucial in exploiting the Hawks' defense, which has shown vulnerabilities this season.

Furthermore, the Nuggets' collective experience as former NBA champions gives them a mental edge in high-pressure situations. While the Hawks are riding a wave of momentum with their recent six-game winning streak, including an overtime victory against the Lakers, the Nuggets' superior depth and talent should prevail. Denver's offense, averaging 117.8 points per game and ranking 7th in the NBA, is likely to overwhelm Atlanta's defense. With Jokic's leadership and the team's determination to rediscover their identity, as evidenced by his recent candid comments2, expect the Nuggets to come out with renewed focus and energy, ultimately securing a crucial road win against the Hawks.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks are primed to extend their impressive winning streak to seven games when they face the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Riding high on momentum, the Hawks have found their rhythm, with Trae Young leading the charge in spectacular fashion. Young's recent performance against the Lakers, where he notched 31 points and 20 assists, showcases his ability to dominate games both as a scorer and facilitator. This versatility will be crucial against the Nuggets' defense, which has shown vulnerabilities this season. Additionally, the emergence of De'Andre Hunter as a reliable scoring option off the bench adds depth to the Hawks' offensive arsenal, making them a more unpredictable and dangerous team.

The Hawks' recent success isn't just about individual performances; it's about team chemistry and resilience. Their ability to close out tight games, as evidenced by their overtime victory against the Lakers, demonstrates a level of mental toughness that will serve them well against the reigning champions. The Nuggets, despite their championship pedigree, have struggled with consistency this season, particularly on the road. The Hawks' home-court advantage at State Farm Arena, combined with their newfound balanced attack and Young's leadership, gives them a significant edge. If Atlanta can maintain their offensive efficiency and capitalize on Denver's recent struggles, they stand a strong chance of outpacing the Nuggets and securing a statement win on Sunday.

Final Nuggets-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks are set for an electrifying showdown at State Farm Arena, with both teams bringing compelling narratives into Sunday's contest. Nikola Jokic, averaging an extraordinary 29.9 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game, will be the focal point against a Hawks team riding a six-game winning streak. Trae Young, putting up 21.2 points and 12.3 assists nightly, provides a dynamic counterpoint to Jokic's dominant play. Historically, Jokic has owned this matchup with a 6-3 record against Young, typically outperforming his counterpart across multiple statistical categories. The Hawks' defensive vulnerabilities allowing opponents to shoot 38.5% from beyond the arc could prove fatal against the Nuggets' precise offensive attack. With Denver's championship pedigree and Jokic's consistent brilliance, the Nuggets appear primed to disrupt Atlanta's winning momentum, secure the win on the road, and cover the spread.

Final Nuggets-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets +4 (-110), Over 239.5 (-110)