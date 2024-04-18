The Atlanta Hawks got worked over by the Chicago Bulls 131-116 on Wednesday night, eliminating the team from the NBA Play-In Tournament and ensuring that they won't make the NBA Playoffs.
With the loss, Hawks fans are turning their attention to the NBA Draft.
Grant Shirley – “The Hawks will officially have the 10th best lottery odds in the 2024 NBA Draft With the Sixers win today, the Hawks could also be picking at 15 or 16 *if* the Kings win their game against the Pelicans on Friday”
Atlanta Hawks SN – “Can't wait for the NBA Draft, where we'll likely have 2-1st round picks that will both rank near the bottom of all rookies in minutes played.”
Elliot Reeder – “Hawks will be slotted into the 10 spot in the NBA Draft lottery. Hawks can also pick up another 1st round pick if the Kings beat the Pelicans.”
AC – “At least the Hawks have the opportunity to acquire another 1st round draft pick if Sacramento wins on Friday”
Mike Conti – “The Hawks will have the tenth-best odds in the draft lottery, and could acquire another first round pick if Sacramento wins on Friday. Ten players are currently under contract for 2024-25. It's hard to envision that anything less than major changes are ahead in the offseason.”
The Hawks will land the Kings draft 2024 first-round draft pick if Sacramento defeats the Pelicans and advances to the playoffs. Atlanta obtained the lottery-protected pick when they dealt Kevin Huerter to Sacramento in exchange for Justin Holiday, Maurice Harkless and the pick. If it doesn't convey this season, the first rounder becomes top-12 protected in 2025 and top-10 protected in 2026.
Could the Hawks move on from Trae Young
Young, who has missed 23 straight games after suffering a finger injury that he had surgery on to repair a torn ligament at the end of February, returned last week for the Hawks.
In Young's absence, the Hawks posted a respectable 12-11 record. Dejounte Murray has been the one player to step up, as he has averaged 24.8 points, 9.2 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game since Young's finger surgery. He recently recorded his first triple-double of the season with 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists against the Heat on Tuesday night.
This season has not gone as Atlanta imagined, and there has been a lot of talk throughout the season surrounding the future of the organization. The Hawks gave up a lot to acquire former All-Star guard Dejounte Murray in 2022, yet he has been a hot name associated with trade discussions. Young has also heard his name come up as part of these discussions, which is why there is a belief around the league that one of these two guards could be moved in the offseason as Atlanta takes a step back to reset.