By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Atlanta Hawks went off to a promising start to begin the 2022-23 campaign. However, Trae Young’s shooting struggles and subsequent injury woes to some of Atlanta’s most crucial players, such as Dejounte Murray and John Collins, have taken their toll. Through 31 games, the Hawks have mustered an uneven 16-15 record.

And it seems as if more uncertainties lie ahead for a franchise already shrouded in considerable flux, especially regarding a potential John Collins trade.

The Hawks recently made moves to shake up their front office. President of basketball operations Travis Schlenk is moving into a senior advisory role, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, with general manager Landry Fields taking over Schlenk’s duties only six months after being promoted as the team’s GM.

The Hawks hired Schlenk as the team’s GM in May 2017 and Schlenk proceeded to play a huge part in drafting Trae Young, John Collins, and De’Andre Hunter, along with trading for Clint Capela and Dejounte Murray.

Travis Schlenk said in the Hawks’ press release that he is making this decision for the sake of his family.

“Throughout this season, [Hawks owner Tony Ressler] and I have had multiple, honest conversations about some of the personal things I’ve been going through and how I’ve been feeling. […] As we enter a new year, the timing feels right for me to take a step back, reflect and prioritize my family,” Schlenk said.

The full press release can be read below:

Hawks news release on Travis Schlenk leaving president of basketball operations role and GM Landry Fields overseeing day to day operations of basketball matters. pic.twitter.com/lm2VjMbbWB — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) December 21, 2022

It’ll be up to Landry Fields now as to how he’ll decide to proceed with a roster that’s clearly flawed. The Hawks rank 29th in three-pointers made per game and 25th in three-point percentage, a dangerous lack of both volume and efficiency.

One such avenue to construct a roster that makes more sense is to deal away John Collins, who’s grown more marginalized in the offense the longer he’s stayed in Atlanta. Wojnarowski maintained that the Hawks remain “fully engaged” in trading away Collins, so it may not be long before the trade fireworks pop in Atlanta.