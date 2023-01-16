Atlanta Hawks’ big man Clint Capela is expected to return on Monday after missing 10 games due to a calf injury, per Chris Haynes. However, he will be on a minutes restriction.

Capela will return to a Hawks team that is in the midst of a mediocre 2022-2023 season. He will look to help them earn a victory against the Miami Heat in a Monday afternoon affair.

He was averaging 12 points per game on just shy of 64 percent field goal shooting prior to going down with an injury. Clint Capela also posted 12 rebounds per contest for the Hawks. His prescence will be pivotal for Atlanta moving forward.

The Hawks’ organization is in a state of disarray and turmoil. There are questions surrounding the front office, coaching staff, and players. John Collins very well may be traded ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray have flashed signs of potential with one another, but the duo has yet to truly find their footing on the same team.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Clint Capela. He could emerge as a trade candidate for Atlanta as well. Capela is a veteran center with a solid reputation around the league. His scoring and rebounding prowess would garner attention from potential suitors.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
John Collins, Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Hawks, NBA Trade Deadline, trade

Biggest need Hawks must address at 2023 NBA trade deadline

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Heat Hawks

NBA Odds: Heat vs. Hawks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/16/2023

Aidan Cotter ·

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks

Tyler Herro gets injury update for Heat vs. Hawks after recent birth of his son

Angelo Guinhawa ·

For now, Capela will focus on making a smooth return from injury.

The Hawks will attempt to find consistency and start winning games. Atlanta and Miami are scheduled to go head-to-head on Monday at 3:30 PM EST.