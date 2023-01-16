Atlanta Hawks’ big man Clint Capela is expected to return on Monday after missing 10 games due to a calf injury, per Chris Haynes. However, he will be on a minutes restriction.

Capela will return to a Hawks team that is in the midst of a mediocre 2022-2023 season. He will look to help them earn a victory against the Miami Heat in a Monday afternoon affair.

He was averaging 12 points per game on just shy of 64 percent field goal shooting prior to going down with an injury. Clint Capela also posted 12 rebounds per contest for the Hawks. His prescence will be pivotal for Atlanta moving forward.

The Hawks’ organization is in a state of disarray and turmoil. There are questions surrounding the front office, coaching staff, and players. John Collins very well may be traded ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray have flashed signs of potential with one another, but the duo has yet to truly find their footing on the same team.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Clint Capela. He could emerge as a trade candidate for Atlanta as well. Capela is a veteran center with a solid reputation around the league. His scoring and rebounding prowess would garner attention from potential suitors.

For now, Capela will focus on making a smooth return from injury.

The Hawks will attempt to find consistency and start winning games. Atlanta and Miami are scheduled to go head-to-head on Monday at 3:30 PM EST.