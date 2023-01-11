The Atlanta Hawks are in need of some reinforcements in their frontcourt. Clint Capela has been out of action for the Hawks in their last seven games with a lingering calf injury, and by the looks of it, the 6-foot-10 center doesn’t seem like he’s going to be back anytime soon.

In this respect, the Hawks have reportedly decided to sign former No. 3 overall pick Derrick Favors on a short-term deal. This comes via ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski:

“Free agent center Derrick Favors is signing a 10-day deal with the Atlanta Hawks, source tells ESPN,” Woj wrote in his tweet.

Favors has been out of the NBA since being waived by the Houston Rockets back in mid-October. He’s been on the free agency market since, and no team in the league has shown significant interest in signing him. This was until today, though, with the Hawks deciding to bring in the 31-year-old veteran as a short-term solution for their frontcourt woes.

Favors played for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season, where he averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per contest. He’s no longer the nightly double-double threat he once was during his heyday, but he could still provide some quality minutes for the Hawks, particularly during this juncture in their season.

It is also worth noting that John Collins seems to be on his way out of Atlanta as well. Should he be traded before the deadline then this could open up a spot on the frontcourt. Derrick Favors could be in the mix, depending on how he performs during his initial 10-day contract.