Charles Barkley was so confident that the Miami Heat will take care of business Tuesday night against the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-in Tournament that he said he was willing to bet a billion — not a million, A BILLION — dollars on Jimmy Butler and company. That did not turn out well for the NBA legend, as the Heat just got steamrolled by Trae Young and the Hawks in South Beach, 116-105.

Charles Barkley is willing to put a BILLION on the Heat to win tonight 🤣💰 Chuck: “[The Heat] are gonna beat the Hawks, come on, the Hawks stink.” Shaq: “Bet it.” Chuck: “Bet it? Whatever you want to. A billion dollars!”pic.twitter.com/fWT6Dmmlo9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 11, 2023

And now, the people of Twitter are hilariously going after Barkley, who they want to see cough up that billion-dollar dough.

“Charles Barkley @NBAonTNT I want my billion dollars 😆🤡,” Twitter user @0FFWolves said.

“@NBAonTNT Charles Barkley about to lose a billion dollars,” tweeted @AAMMXXI.

@Echev1503 meanwhile called out Barkley for having the audacity to show such trust in the Heat: “Charles Barkley said he’d bet a billion on the Heat during the pregame show 😅😅😅 dummy.”

From @MrinconSiderate: “Lmao @ Charles Barkley Betting Shaq A Billion Dollars Tha Heat Was Gon Beat Tha Hawks Tonight 😭😭😭”

The Hawks ended up looking like the ones who made a $1 billion bet on themselves to win against Miami, as they controlled the game from start to finish. Trae Young led Atlanta with 25 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists, but it was truly the Hawks’ rebounding an defense that carried them to the victory. The Hawks outrebounded Miami, 63-39, and held the Heat to just 42.9 field goal shooting percentage.

The Hawks will not take a rest before facing the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.