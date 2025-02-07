The Atlanta Hawks decided to move on from Bogdan Bogdanovic at the trade deadline, sending him and three future second-round draft picks to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Terance Mann and Bones Hyland.

After the trade was announced, Bogdanovic took to Twitter/X to send a heartfelt farewell to fans of the Hawks.

“Atlanta, What an amazing five years it's been. The passion and support from you guys, always brought the best version out of me on the floor. I am so grateful for the remarkable experience in the A. Salute to you Hawks fans! A special thanks to my teammates, trainers (s/o Taka), equipment managers team (s/o Tim), coaching staff, security staff, chefs and the whole Atlanta Hawks organization who played a big part in my growth, both as a player and as a person. Thank you for all the love and support you showed me and my family! #13 Bogi will stay in Atlanta, as I begin this new chapter of my journey. Until next time! It's been real. Bogi Out,” Bogdanovic wrote.

Bogdanovic has appeared in 24 games so far this season , averaging 24.9 minutes of action in each contest. Throughout his time on the floor, he has averaged 10 points, 2.8 rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 37.1% from the field.

The former first-round pick has been limited by injury throughout his age 32 season but made an impact for the Hawks throughout his time in Atlanta.

How did the Hawks fare in the Bogdan Bogdanovic trade?

With the Atlanta Hawks seemingly having their eyes set on the future, how did they come out in the trade of Bogdan Bogdanovic?

Zach Harper of The Athletic gave the Hawks C+, believes Terance Mann provides a good return for the team.

“They’ll need Mann to provide some proper wing defense with Hunter gone,” Harper wrote. “He’s a little undersized at 6-foot-5, but he’s contributed quite well to the Clippers defense over the past few seasons. He should do fine accomplishing his job on that end of the floor, although he’s not going to tie the entire defense together. Mann also has a pretty cap-friendly deal, even though he’s signed for three seasons beyond this season without any player or team options to shorten it. He makes $47 million total over the next three seasons, which is great money for what he can provide.”

The Hawks hope the returns they got for Bogdanovic help the team get back to competing in the Eastern Conference.