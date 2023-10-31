Amid Trae Young's early-season struggles, Dejounte Murray picks up the slack for the Atlanta Hawks and continues to impress with his sensational play. On Monday against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Murray took his game to another level to lead the team to their second straight win after losing their first two games of the campaign.

Murray exploded for a career-high 41 points on 17-of-24 shooting, all while adding seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in the process. It looked over for the Hawks when they found themselves trailing by 21 points at the start of the third quarter, but instead, it only woke up Murray as he carried the team to a huge run that saw them erase the deficit and tie the contest at 98-all by the end of the penultimate period.

The former San Antonio Spurs scorer dropped 22 of his 41 points in that huge third quarter, which highlighted their 36-9 run to eventually take the lead. By the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves lost their edge and allowed the Hawks to cap the game with a 29-15 scoreline.

Following the game, Hawks fans couldn't help but heap praise on Dejounte Murray. He was also the reason why Atlanta was able to beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. And against the Timberwolves, he proved it was not a fluke or a mere lucky break.

Sure enough, if Murray can maintain his hot scoring and incredible effort on the defensive end, the Hawks will be tough to beat–especially when Ice Trae finds his rhythm again.